7 rules for flying like a modern gentleman

pio3 / Shutterstock.com

The fact that your seat can recline doesn't mean that it should recline. Reclining only makes your seat slightly more comfortable while making the seats of those beside and behind so much more uncomfortable. Not only that, the people affected by your seat recline often end up reclining their own seats, starting a pointless chain of chair reclining.

Those in the back row have it the worst, as their seats don't recline. Never recline your seat if you're in the second-to-last row.