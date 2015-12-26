7 rules for flying like a modern gentleman

You can’t check your responsibility for proper travel etiquette at the gate.
From the laws of the armrest to the unofficial dress code, here are a few things every guy should know before stepping onto a plane.
Unless you have some kind of medical issue, a flight under four hours shouldn't require a trip to the lavatory. (Yet another reason to drink lightly.) Leave it open for those who really need it, like the elderly or parents with small children.
The fact that your seat can recline doesn't mean that it should recline. Reclining only makes your seat slightly more comfortable while making the seats of those beside and behind so much more uncomfortable. Not only that, the people affected by your seat recline often end up reclining their own seats, starting a pointless chain of chair reclining.
Those in the back row have it the worst, as their seats don't recline. Never recline your seat if you're in the second-to-last row.
There's an unofficial code governing armrest ownership on aeroplanes -- and it's not always first-come, first-serve. In a row of three seats, the middle seat gets ownership of both adjacent rests. Those in aisle and window seats can lean to the left or right.
In rows of two or five, all bets are off. These armrests are usually for whoever is faster, larger, or more tenacious.
