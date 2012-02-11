7 Reasons You Might Not Want To Put A Ring On It

Photo: Flickr/Melissa O’Donohue

The cost associated with getting married goes far beyond the thousand-dollar wedding gown and luxury honeymoon cruise. There’s also that thing that happens after you walk down the aisle to consider: Life.



And happily ever after fetches a higher price than ever these days, especially as the expenses of married couples seems to ebb and flow with every session of Congress.

Gail Rosen, a Certified Public Accountant, put off her own nuptials back in the ’80s for tax reasons alone.

“We waited till January 1984 because it saved us $1,200,” She says. “The 15 per cent bracket (for couples filing jointly) wasn’t expanded back then. I figured: Let the IRS pay for our honeymoon!”

Call us pessimists, but we asked Rosen and several other experts for their advice on why you might be better off putting off the Big Day for now.

