7 Reasons Why You Should Buy An Android Phone Instead Of An iPhone

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
There are so many options when it comes to choosing an Android phone. With the release of the Motorola Atrix, every major U.S. carrier has at least one premium Android device to choose from.Despite the large variety, there are still several common factors in choosing that most Android phones have that could be reason enough to choose one over an iPhone or other competitor.
We found some of these reasons from Unplggd, and included a few of our own based on our experience with various Android phones.
With iPhone, you have one option for screen size: 3.5 inches. But several Android phones such as the Atrix, Droid X, HTC EVO, and Nexus S offer screens 4 inches or larger. That extra space is excellent for users who like to watch movies, play games, or view full web pages on their phone.
Android phones give you a ton of options for customising your home screen. You can add live widgets that receive constant updates on weather, RSS feeds, and Facebook or Twitter updates. You can also bookmark your favourite contacts directly on the home screen so you can dial them with just a tap.
Many Android phones like the Droid Incredible and the HTC EVO 4G have 8 megapixel cameras and shoot 720p HD video. While the iPhone 4 can shoot HD video, it only has a 5 megapixel camera.
There are many Android devices that offer HDMI ports for playing HD video on your big screen TV. Since it's unlikely the iPhone will ever have a port other than the standard iPod connector, you'll never be able to watch true HD on your TV by plugging it in.
Most Android phones will allow you to expand and swap your storage with a removable SD card. This is useful for those who want more space for music, video, and apps than their phone allows out of the box.
Starting with the Atrix, we're beginning to see Android phones sport dual core processors that can offer amazing speed for your phone. We put one through its paces and were impressed with the results. The downside? All that processing power will kill your battery.
There's a huge wave of 4G Android phones hitting the market this year. And that's on top of the handful that are already available from Sprint and T-Mobile. The consensus seems to be we won't see a 4G iPhone until 2012 at the earliest.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.