7 reasons why Russia-backed separatists are winning in Ukraine

The situation is Ukraine is bad and getting worse, to the point where the U.S. is considering sending lethal aid as many experts are saying America is running out of time to blunt Russian aggression against Kiev.

A new report by the Atlantic Council, with the Brookings Institution, and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs calls for three billions of dollars in aid, including weapons.

The report details why the Russia-backed separatists are winning:

www.thechicagocouncil.org

Here’s a look at the military situation in eastern Ukraine:

And here’s a look at the casualties over time:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.