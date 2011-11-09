7 Reasons Why Small Investors Get Screwed On Wall Street

These days banks are rolling out financial literacy initiatives, with the presumed aim of getting the consumers to start investing again after a few years of crisis and volatility.



But as Paul B. Farrell writes today in MarketWatch, “financial literacy” can’t get around the fact that Wall Street is still a casino with odds stacked heavily toward the house.

Here are a few reasons why:

Commission brokerage plans work to Wall Street’s advantage

Cleverly crafted marketing and sales systems mislead naïve investors

favourable SEC regulations are won by lobbyists and political donations

Portfolio alternatives, practices and advice are deceptive, rigged to skim off fees

Systemic data manipulation with stocks, bonds, mutual fund, derivatives

Psychological profiles of investors are used against clients

High-frequency trading algorithms run circles around individual investors, making thousands of trades in milliseconds

Farrell calls Wall Street a “saboteur,” a “P.T. Barnum ringleader,” and a hindrance for retirement-minded savers with their eyes on the future—fighting words.

What do you think, do you agree with Farrell?

