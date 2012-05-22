How Cory Booker Became A Legend

Photo: globalgrind.com

The cheers have been building for years now. The Newark mayor has garnered plaudits left and right, building a fanbase — and legend — throughout the first years of his political career.Since taking over as mayor in 2006, Booker has maintained firm political footing, establishing himself as a pragmatic Democrat who has prided himself on reducing crime and strengthening education while pushing for independent reforms such as charter schools. The result: a massive online following almost all U.S. mayors would kill for, and a fanbase that dedicates their time to creating tributes, like this one.



The fallout from Booker’s successful record and increasing status is national attention, culminating in Sunday morning’s appearance on “Meet the Press.” It was at that moment that one of Booker’s actions thew the Newark mayor into a pool of adversity. Although he continued making headlines as usual, this time it was not exactly for the right reasons.

For these reasons and others, Booker is one of the most interesting and rising stars in American politics right now. Below, we chronicle some of his top achievements to-date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.