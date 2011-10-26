7 Reasons To Retire To Uruguay's Golden Coast

Uruguay is famous for the beautiful beaches that run the entire length of its coast, including those along this country’s Costa de Oro. This Golden Coast is a 30-mile stretch of shoreline with uninterrupted golden sands.



More interesting to the would-be retiree is that Uruguay’s Costa de Oro also boasts some of the country’s best beach towns for full-time retirement living. These shady, livable towns are affordable, safe, friendly, and welcoming. Best of all, Uruguay is a haven that offers a peaceful, genuinely laid-back culture that is notably distant from the world’s current conflicts and troubles. This country is also a place where expats can obtain residency easily and even a second passport.

Uruguay has a solid financial centre, with an economy that has expanded in recent years despite ongoing economic woes in much of the rest of the world. As a result, the country continues to draw foreign investors and, increasingly, retirees. Here are a few of the benefits Uruguay, and especially its Costa de Oro, has to offer retirees:

Safety and stability. At different times in its history, Uruguay has been part of Spain, Portugal, and Brazil. It fought its final war of independence in 1828 against Brazil, with the help of Argentina. Today’s Uruguay is a stable democracy, with a directly elected president, two legislative chambers, and an independent judicial system. The rule-of-law prevails here, and the country enjoys the lowest level of corruption in Latin America.

