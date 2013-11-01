7 Ways To Convince Your Mum Riding A Motorcycle Is A Good Idea

I

recently got my motorcycle licence, and while I’m pumped, my mother is not quite as thrilled.

That’s understandable: Riding a motorcycle is undoubtedly more dangerous than driving a car.

If you find yourself itching to get on two wheels, and need some good reasons to convince your loved ones it’s a good idea, here are seven solid arguments that might just convince them.

1. Motorcycles are much less expensive than cars.

If you need a vehicle for work and are afraid of going into debt, buying a motorcycle can be a fiscally responsible way to commute.

2. Bikes dominate cars when it comes to fuel efficiency.

It’s easy to find a motorcycle that gets more than 60 miles per gallon. If your mum buys the fiscal argument, make sure to mention this. If not, make it an environmental point.

3. Parking is easy.

This one is big for the urban motorcyclist. Circling the block looking for a spot big enough for a car wastes time and gas. Finding a spot for your hog is a lot simpler.

4. Manoeuvrability makes a big difference in an emergency.

While you shouldn’t be swerving between cars in normal circumstances, lots of action movies prove that when you need to cut through traffic in an emergency situation, a motorcycle is the way to go.

5. You can’t text and drive.

Well, technically, you can. But the stupidity of doing so is much more apparent than in a car — so you’re unlikely to try it.

6. You’ll be easier to shop for.

Come your birthday, your mum won’t have to worry about finding something you’ll like or need. There’s so much cool motorcycle gear out there (helmets, gloves, jackets, and accessories are just a start), she’ll always be able to come up with something good.

7. You need a motorcycle licence to ride a scooter.

That’s the case here in New York. If you want your mum’s blessing to get a licence, you can always say you just want to try out a Vespa. Later on, you can quietly move onto a big bike.

Have any other brilliant arguments to convince your mum that it’s a good idea to get a motorcycle licence? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.