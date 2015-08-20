7 important questions to ask yourself before interviewing for your dream job

Job interviews are never easy.

But often it’s the case that the more you’re prepared, the better you’ll do.

In a blog post, Salesforce’s director of content marketing, Alexa Schirtzinger, offers 7 do’s and don’ts to ace your next job interview.

Try to answer these 7 questions before your next job interview, and you’ll be more prepared to snag your dream job.

1. Why are you REALLY interested in this particular position? YouTube/Dos Equis Schirtzinger writes, 'You're applying for this particular job, not a foot in the door.' Instead of simply saying the company's a great place to work, try to give specific reasons to why you think so. Say this: 'Here are the three main reasons I'm interested in this position.' Not this: 'I've heard that Company A is a great place to work!' 3. Do you know enough about the company and position you're applying for? Michael Becker/FOX It's not OK to just Google the company and pretend you've done your homework to learn about the position. 'Find out as much as you can not only about the company, but also about the position you're applying for, the team you'll be part of, and the hiring manager herself,' Schirtzinger writes. That includes getting the hiring manager's name right. Say this: 'I noticed you have a background in X. How does that inform your goals for the team?' Not this: 'What's it like to work at Company Z?' 4. Have you put enough thought and effort into the position you're applying for? Rasstock/Shutterstock Schirtzinger says she always asks the job applicant what questions he or she has for her during the interview. 'This is always revealing: it shows how much thought and effort you've put into applying for the position, and subtle differences in how you ask the question can have a big impact,' she writes. Your questions should show that you have a long-term view of the position you're applying for, and that you're very success-oriented too, she says. Say this: 'In six months, what would success look like for this position?' Not this: 'What are you looking for in a candidate?' 5. Can you bring new ideas to the company? Justin Sullivan/Getty During the job interview, you'll likely get asked on how to improve the company you're applying for. It's a good chance to show you're a critical thinker and good problem-solver, Schirtzinger says. But remember, if you're going to criticise the company, be prepared to offer a solution as well. 'Critiquing work product without offering any ideas for improvement won't do you any favours,' she writes. Say this: 'I think there's a big opportunity to freshen up your marketing with a summer Instagram campaign.' Not this: 'Your corporate blog feels a little stale.'

