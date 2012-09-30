7 Politicians Who Appeared On Game Shows

Photo: AP
As we’ve been seeing lately, everything politicians have done since birth ends up being in the news—especially during election time. Game show appearances are no exception, so check out these seven politico contestants. Some did surprisingly well; others should definitely stick to their day jobs.
Rush Holt, representative from New Jersey, didn't just clean up on Jeopardy!--he actually beat IBM supercomputer Watson last year. But no one should be surprised: Not only is Holt a politician, a nuclear physicist and a patent holder, he's a five-time Jeopardy! champ.
The best part is when Dana comments on how spiritual Jimmy Carter looks and wonders if he recruits nuns.
Carter wasn't the first future president to appear on the game show. Gerald Ford made an appearance nearly five years before when he was the House Minority Leader.
Earlier this year, Bill went three for three during the quiz portion of NPR's Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!. The topic? The TV show My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Start at about 9:00 in for the quiz, but the rest of the interviewis pretty interesting if you've got a few minutes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.