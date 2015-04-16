This 7-piece knife block set is a must-have in every home [46% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This knife block set is ideal for any home.

The Zwilling J.A. Henckels twin signature block set comes with knives designed for everyday things like cutting meat, peeling fruit, and slicing bread.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels puts the knives through its Friodur ice-hardening process, which strengthens them and protects them from discoloration.

All the knives are dishwasher safe.

The set comes with:

2-1/2-inch peeling knife

4-inch paring knife

5-inch serrated/utility knife

8-inch Chef’s knife

sharpening steel

kitchen shears

hardwood block.

“Great starter set of knives to build on,” one reviewer wrote.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels twin signature 7-piece knife block set: $US276.00 $US149.99 [46% off]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

