This 7-piece copper cookware set is an amazing deal [52% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Amazon Cook like a pro.

If you’re serious about cooking, this set is exactly what you’ll need in your kitchen.

The Cuisinart copper tri-ply stainless steel cookware set comes with a 2-quart saucepan with lid, a 5-quart sauté pan with helper handle and lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid, and a 10-inch skillet.

Copper-coated cookware is a step above because it is highly conductive, allowing for even cooking and precise temperature control.

An added bonus: they look beautiful in any kitchen.

Considering all of that, this sale price is amazing.

Cuisinart Copper Tri-Ply stainless steel 7-piece cookware set: $US699.00 $US336.99 [52% off]

[email protected]

NOW WATCH: Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.