Six People Injured By Ice Falling From Cowboys Stadium Roof*

Photo: AP

UPDATE: Officially, six people were injured by ice, including Getty photographer Win McNamee, who had his shoulder broken in four places by falling chunks the size of bowling balls.McNamee told the Dallas Morning News: “Honestly, while it was hitting me, I was thinking I’m going to die here. It was pretty frightening.”



EARLIER:

*Seven people were injured, including one critically, when a huge chunk of ice slid from the roof of Cowboys Stadium today.

The accident happened about 1:15 local time and all stadium entrances have been closed, except for one truck tunnel that is some distance from the building.

Dallas has been hit by one of the worst winter storms in its history this week, hindering travel and leading to the cancellation or postponement of many of the big Super Bowl Week activities.

