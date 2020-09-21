7 of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court decisions and dissents that changed American history

Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the East conference room at the Supreme Court building.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening at the age of 87, after decades-long battles against cancer.

She was a revolutionary force of equality, impacting the lives of many Americans throughout her career.

Here are 7 of the most notable opinions in her 27 years on the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening at 87 years old after a long battle against cancer.

She served on the Supreme Court for more than 27 years, her dedication and commitment to justice leaving a lasting legacy.

As the world mourns the loss of the 5-foot-1 giant, here is a look into Justice Ginsburg’s historic decisions and dissents during her tenure on the high court.

Equal access to education for women (United States v. Virginia, 1996)

Justice Ginsburg wrote the majority opinion in a 1996 case that opened doors for women’s education. In United States v. Virginia, a 7-1 ruling determined that the Virginia Military Institute’s (VMI) male-only admissions policy violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Pointing out that “today’s sceptical scrutiny of official action denying rights or opportunities based on sex responds to volumes of history,” the majority opinion refuted Virginia’s description of “absence of public single sex higher education for women” as “an historical anomaly.”

“A prime part of the history of our Constitution, historian Richard Morris recounted, is the story of the extension of constitutional rights and protections to people once ignored or excluded,” Justice Ginburg delivered the decision. “VMI’s story continued as our comprehension of ‘We the People’ expanded. There is no reason to believe that the admission of women capable of all the activities required of VMI cadets would destroy the Institute rather than enhance its capacity to serve the ‘more perfect Union.'”

A historic step for disability rights (Olmstead v. L.C., 1999)

In the 1999 court case, respondents L.C. and E.W. identified as women with mental illness who were institutionalized in the hospital even after medical professionals stated they would be able to continue their treatment in a community-based program. Justice Ginsburg delivered the majority opinion that sections of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act determine that “States are required to place persons with mental disabilities in community settings rather than in institutions” when treatment professionals deem it appropriate, the individual does not oppose the transfer, and the State can reasonably accommodate.

This decision marked a historic step for disability rights. Building on this decision, in 2009, the Civil Rights Division doubled down on efforts to uphold the Supreme Court’s decision in Olmstead v. L.C. through a variety of programs.

‘I dissent’ (Bush v. Gore, 2000)

In the 2000 presidential election, former president George W. Bush took a lead over former vice president Al Gore by less than 0.5% in Florida which meant the state law required a recount. Gore filed a complaint for a hand count in the county circuit court, as concerns over flaws in ballot designs loomed over the election. The Florida Supreme Court ordered a hand vote recount of the ballots.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that the Florida Supreme Court’s mandate for a manual recount of votes was unconstitutional and in a 5-4 vote ruled that there was no alternative way to recount the votes. This decision effectively secured an election win for Bush.

Justice Ginsburg dissented to the decision and wrote that the “conclusion that a constitutionally adequate recount is impractical is a prophecy the Court’s own judgment will not allow to be tested. Such an untested prophecy should not decide the Presidency of the United States.”

Instead of concluding her opinion with the normal “I respectfully dissent,” Justice Ginsburg concluded her statement with “I dissent” – and the two-word phrase became her trademark.

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who sided with the majority at the time, said in 2013 that the case led to “a less-than-perfect reputation” for the high court.

Preventing environmental pollution (Friends of the Earth v. Laidlaw Environmental Services, 2000)

Environmental organisation Friends of the Earth filed a lawsuit against Laidlaw Environmental Services after Laidlaw’s wastewater treatment plant failed to abide by the limit on mercury discharges into the river on over 400 occasions in less than 10 years.

Justice Ginsburg delivered the 7-2 decision, which explained that “illegal discharges of pollutants into a river would cause nearby residents to curtail their recreational use of that waterway and would subject them to other economic and aesthetic harms.”

The majority opinion noted that the case must not be “dismissed as moot” even if the defendant complies with the policies after the litigation has begun. She pointed out that penalties “deter future violations,” and consequently the high court decided to not dismiss the citizen suitor’s claim for civil penalties.

Gender discrimination in the workplace (Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., 2007)

Lily Ledbetter, a female employee of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, sued her employer for gender-based pay discrimination over the 19 years of her career at the company, violating the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

This case was ultimately taken to the Supreme Court in 2006 and the court decided in 2007 with a 5-4 ruling that Ledbetter’s claim was “untimely” as it was not filed within 180 days of the “after the alleged unlawful employment practice occurred.” They argued that “current effects alone cannot breathe life into prior, uncharged discrimination.”

Justice Ginsburg dissented with the majority opinion, pointing out that “insistence on immediate contest overlooks common characteristics of pay discrimination.” She explained that pay discrimination frequently happens in “small increments” and “cause to suspect” discrimination happens long-term.

Protecting the fourth amendment (Safford Unified School District v. Redding, 2009)

School officials at Safford Unified School District searched 13-year-old Savana Redding’s backpack and underwear after they received a report that she was distributing drugs to her peers.

The Supreme Court made an 8-1 decision that the search violated Redding’s fourth amendment rights, which protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government. The only female Supreme Court Justice at the time, Justice Ginsburg, who was part of the majority opinion, told USA Today in 2009 that she was frustrated with some of her colleagues for being unable to understand Redding’s position. “They have never been a 13-year-old girl,” Justice Ginsburg told USA Today. “It’s a very sensitive age for a girl. I didn’t think that my colleagues, some of them, quite understood.”

Addressing voter discrimination (Shelby County v. Holder, 2013)

In a 5-4 rule, the Supreme Court decided that Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act is unconstitutional. The key provision that included clearance requirements for states with a history of racial discrimination before carrying out new voting laws, Business Insider previously reported.

Justice Ginsburg dissented to the majority opinion and wrote that this decision “terminates the remedy that proved to be best suited to block” voting discrimination. She cited that the 2006 reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act “with overwhelming bipartisan support” was a decision that recognised “40 years has not been a sufficient amount of time to eliminate the vestiges of discrimination following nearly 100 years of disregard for the dictates of the 15th amendment and to ensure that the right of all citizens to vote is protected as guaranteed by the Constitution.”

“The sad irony of today’s decision lies in its utter failure to grasp why the VRA has proven effective,” Justice Ginsburg wrote.

“Throwing out preclearance when it has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet,” she noted.

