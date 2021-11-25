At least 7 of the 10 Astroworld concertgoers who died were standing in the same small section, according to a Washington Post investigation

Travis Scott performing during 2021 Astroworld Festival. Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty

At least 7 of the 10 dead Astroworld attendees were standing in the same area, according to The Washington Post.

An investigation by the outlet found the section in the south quadrant was enclosed on three sides.

Crowd experts said the barricades surrounding the quadrant allowed for little movement in the area.

At least seven of the 10 concertgoers who died in a crushing crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival earlier this month were standing in a the same small area, according to an investigation by The Washington Post.

The outlet reviewed multiple videos from the scene and spoke with witnesses and crowd experts to pinpoint where several of the victims were standing when chaos erupted during Scott’s performance in Houston.

Ten people died at the November 5 concert and dozens more were injured. A criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing and the victims’ causes of death have not yet been released.

The Post’s investigation revealed at least seven of the victims were standing in the same section, which was enclosed on three sides by metal barriers. The section became dangerously crowded as Scott took the stage, turning the pocket into a crisis center.

—The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 24, 2021

The section was a viewing area in the venue’s south quadrant, The Post found, where several witnesses said people began collapsing as pressure surged in the crowd.

Three of the concertgoers who died reportedly appear unconscious in a witness video obtained by the outlet, as a pile of other fans had fallen down in the south quadrant. The video was taken only 16 minutes into the show, which continued for nearly another hour, the newspaper reported.

By just three minutes into Scott’s set, parts of the compressed section had only 1.85 square feet per person, a Carnegie Mellon University analysis for The Post found, which would have posed an immediate risk of the crowd collapsing in on itself.

Concertgoers began crowding around the main stage hours before the rapper was set to begin performing, The Post found, and when a separate performance ended at a nearby stage, an influx of people coming to the main stage increased pressure in the enclosed south quadrant area.

—The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 24, 2021

Crowd experts told the newspaper that the metal barricades surrounding the quadrant allowed for little movement within the area and played a role in the density problems as people already positioned in the area lost the ability to exit.

According to the Post’s review, people started screaming just five minutes into the show as attendees began fighting for space. It took only 16 minutes into Scott’s performance before someone collapsed in the crowd, but the festival was not declared a mass casualty event until nearly 50 minutes into the show. The entire performance lasted a total of 72 minutes, the newspaper said.

Representatives for Scott did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Neither Live Nation, the company behind the festival, nor Scoremore, the event organizer, responded to Insider’s request for comment either.

The seven victims who The Post confirmed died in the south quadrant were Madison Dubiski, Axel Acosta, Ezra Blount, Jacob Jurinek, Franco Patino, Danish Baig, and Rodolfo Angel Peña.

In a video following the concert, Scott said he stopped the show as soon as he noticed something was going wrong.