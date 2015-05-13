7 New York City sandwiches that are famous on Instagram

Instagram.com/nycdining The perfect sandwich is all about balance.

Not all sandwiches are created equal.

You have your basic deli sandwiches, and then you have your distinguished masterpieces that leave you crying when you get to the last bite.

The latter don’t make appearances at afternoon tea or school cafeterias. They are made using only the finest ingredients and are famous on Instagram.

Allow us to introduce you to seven such wonders…

The Nettle Neck

Where you get it: Untamed Sandwiches (43 W. 39th St.)

What you pay: $US16

What you get: Succulent braised lamb neck and Gruyere cheese topped with walnut nettle pesto, pickled spring onions, and charred onion tops, served on a 7-inch Ciabatta roll.

The Nova Scotia Lobster Roll

Where you get it: The Lambs Club (132 W. 44th St.)

What you pay: $US44

What you get: 1.25 pounds of butter-poached lobster drizzled with mustard aioli on a split-top brioche bun.

The Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Where you get it: Center Bar (The Shops at Columbus Circle, 10 Columbus Circle)

What you pay: $US19

What’s in it: Melted Fontina Val d’Aosta cheese with fig relish and black truffle butter on country bread.

The Pancetta, Egg, and Avocado Sandwich

Where you get it: Estela (47 E. Houston St.)

What you pay: $US14

What’s in it: Exactly what you’d think: pancetta, egg, and creamy avocado served on a poppy seed croissant with almond paste.

The Rocket Pig Sandwich

Where you get it: Rocket Pig (463 W. 24th St.)

What you pay: $US14

What’s in it: Smoked, spice-rubbed pork with red onion jam and mustard sauce on a ciabatta roll.

The Crispy Market Fish “BLTA” Sandwich

Where you get it: Chalk Point Kitchen (527 Broome St.)

What you pay: $US17

What’s in it: Crispy market fish, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and organic buttermilk-dill sauce on a crispy ciabatta roll.

The Breakfast Sandwich

Where you get it: Bar Sardine (183 W. 10th St.)

What you pay: $US12

What’s in it: Baked egg, smoked chicken meatballs, Gruyere cheese, and jalapeños layered on a brioche bun.

