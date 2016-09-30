The 7 most impressive buildings that are going to completely change New York City's skyline

You don’t have to be a New Yorker to know what New York City looks like. Simply turn on the TV, and you can have a bird’s eye view of the famous metropolitan city.

Our common perception of the city, however, is about to change as new skyscrapers are being designed and built. Architectural firms such as Zaha Hadid Architects,

Bjarke Ingels Group,

SHoP Architects,

Diller Scofidio + Renfro,

Herzog & de Meuron, and

Ateliers Jean Nouvel are leading the movement. Additional information about these constructions can be found at YIMBY.

