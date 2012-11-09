7 Navy SEALs Punished For Allegedly Disclosing Classified Info To Video Game Company

Thirteen west-coast based SEALs in Fox series

The Navy has given 7 SEAL Team Six members nonjudicial punishment for disclosing sensitive information to the video game maker electronic arts as they advised the production of the game “Medal of honour: Warfighter.”Gidget Fuentes of the Military Times reports:



Naval Special Warfare Command “takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and conducts investigations to determine the facts. We likewise take seriously the Non-Disclosure Agreements signed by sailors and adherence to the articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice,” officials said in a statement. “We do not tolerate deviations from the policies that govern who we are and what we do as sailors in the United States Navy. The nonjudicial punishment decisions made today send a clear message throughout our force that we are and will be held to a higher standard of accountability.”

Reports coming in say that one of the seven was part of the famous Osama bin Laden raid. Business Insider reported on the contracting of Matt Bissonnette’s military technical adviser company Silent R in the production of recently released Warfighter game.

Reports have not specified if Bissonnette was part of those punished, but the use of nonjudicial punishment indicates he was not included. The punishment is only for those on active duty.

If they wanted to punish Bissonnette, they would have to temporary reactivate him and then court martial him, use of nonjudicial punishment would be unlikely.

