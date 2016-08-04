The 7 most high-tech SUVs on the market

When it comes to getting a car with a host of high-tech features, you don’t have to settle for a smaller vehicle.

A lot of SUVs on the market today are just as tech savvy as the coupes you see on the road everyday.

Scroll down for a look at the most teched out SUVs.

1. The Volvo XC90 is a roomy and luxurious SUV, but it also has several, high-tech features. For example, there are four hidden cameras to provide 360-degree views when driving and parking. Volvo The center display shows the cameras' views to assist with parking. The driver can select whether to view from the front or rear cameras using the touch-controlled display. Volvo The car also comes with an autonomous emergency braking system and semi-autonomous features that allows it to accelerate, decelerate, stop, and steer itself at speeds below 30 miles per hour. Volvo The interior has three rows of seats so you can fit plenty of people inside. Volvo elongated the space between the A-pillar and front wheel arch to make it extra spacious. Volvo You can the XC90 with a supercharged engine offering 300 horsepower or as a plug-in hybrid with 400 horsepower. The Volvo XC90 starts at roughly $46,000, and you can read more about it here. 2. Audi gave its 2017 Q7 SUV a major tech upgrade. It has a driver assistant system that can sense emergency situations and prepare accordingly by braking and closing the windows and sunroof to secure the car. Audi Drivers can also opt to upgrade to the more advanced driving assistant system that includes back-up assist to prevent collisions while reversing and cruise control to keep the car in its lane and keep up with traffic on highways. YouTube/Audi The driver can choose to have a full-colour, heads-up display show information like the current speed, speed limit, and navigation on the windshield. YouTube/Audi There's also a 12.3-inch panel display behind the wheel that shows vehicle instruments and infotainment information. There are three rows of seats that can easily be rearranged to fit more cargo inside. There's also a two-panel panoramic sunroof so everyone seated can look above. Audi The front seats come with standard heating, but for a few extra thousand you can also get seats made with ventilated leather and a built-in massager. The car starts at $54,800 and you can read about it more here. 3. The Tesla Model X has a breathtaking exterior with its sweeping, falcon wing doors. The best part of the Model X is arguably that it is a luxury car with Tesla's Autopilot feature, which lets the car steer, brake, and even change lanes for you while driving on the highway. Tesla Motors A front facing camera mounted at the top of the windshield helps identify pedestrians and read speed limit signs. Tesla The car comes with a 17-inch touchscreen display that lets you control the opening and closing of the doors and trunk. The display will also show maps and navigation with real-time traffic information. Cadie Thompson/Tech Insider The Model X has the largest interior storage capacity in its class with 77 cubic feet worth of space. There's three rows of seats. Tesla You can push a button to move the second row of seats up so it's easy to slide into the back. The P90D version gets 250 miles of all-electric range. The Model X starts at $80,000, can you can read more about it here. 4. Range Rover's SVAutobiography is an extremely luxurious SUV with a surround camera system. You can also open the trunk just by waving your hand. Jaguar Land Rover There aren't three rows of seats, but the second row has massaging and reclining seats to make it extra comfy. Land Rover There's also a folding table that comes out of the center console and a small refrigerating area for keeping drinks cool. The car costs a whopping $200,000, and you can read more about it here. 5. The Bentley Bentayga is so luxurious that there's a version that comes with its own fine china set. It also has eight different driver modes, such as cruise control and an off-road driving setting. Bentley There's also a number of driver aids, like a warning system that will detect crossing traffic when you're pulling out of a parking space. Bentley The car also has 8-inch screens on the back of the front seats for entertainment. Bentley All of the seats in the car can give you a back massage. The rear seats can also recline and have a footrest so you can really kick back and relax. Bentley The car can reach a top speed of 187 miles per hour and accelerate to 60 miles per hour in four seconds. It costs roughly $230,000, and you can read more about it here. 6. The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is able to detect pedestrians and blind spots to prevent accidents. It also can detect oncoming vehicles from behind for when you're reversing. Mitsubishi The car comes with three drive modes: electric, hybrid, and parallel hybrid (powered by the motor but assisted by the electric motor.) The car is capable of selecting the best drive mode based on the road conditions. Mitsubishi The infotainment center supports Android and iOS so you can hook your phone up to the car with ease. Mitsubishi The car will become available in the United States next year, but is already available in Europe. It is expected to cost around $40,000, according to Consumer Reports. 7. The 2016 Lincoln MKX comes with several semi-autonomous features, like park assist, which can locate open parking spots and help you reverse into them. There's also lane keep assist to prevent drift. Lincoln There's also four cameras on the car so you can always see your entire surroundings. You can also use an app to start, lock, unlock, and locate your vehicle from anywhere. Lincoln The MKX also has some nice design perks, like a panoramic vista sunroof and a stellar audio system that consists of 19 speakers. Lincoln The car starts at $38,260.

