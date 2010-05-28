7 More Time Inc. Brands Are Getting iPad Apps

Photo: myuibe/Flickr Creative Commons

Yesterday was Time Warner Investor Day, and during a presentation, Time Inc. chairman and CEO Ann Moore revealed that seven more of the company’s brands would be getting iPad apps. (There are already apps for Time magazine and Entertainment Weekly.)First up, Real Simple. Mediaweek reports:



The Real Simple app will launch under the banner “No Time To…” and offer solutions to cooking, cleaning and beauty problems, in keeping with the print magazine’s brand proposition, said Paul Greenberg, president of digital for Time Inc.’s Lifestyle Group. They’ll cost $4.99 each and roll out beginning in the fourth quarter, simultaneously on the iPhone, iPad and Google’s Android devices.

Folio has a loose transcript of Moore’s talking points. They also caught an update on the possibility of a Time Inc. sell-off:

Company chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes said (again) that it won’t happen, indicating that it is in an “attractive” position in relation to the competition and in a good growth mode for 2010. “It’s a good business, and we’re good at it,” he said.

