7 details you might have missed in the premiere of season 3 of 'Twin Peaks'

After 25 years, “Twin Peaks” is finally back on TV with many familiar faces from the strange, small town we all knew and loved. There’s just as much mystery in the new season as before, and the two-episode premiere screamed David Lynch from start to finish. Here are some things you might not have noticed on first watch. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.