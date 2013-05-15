This Web App Will Get You In Shape In 7 Minutes A Day

“The Scientific 7-Minute Workout” appeared in the New York Times this Sunday, and now a developer named Will Wilson has turned it into a web app.



The workout has you doing a series of 12 exercises that will last just over seven minutes. The idea is to do the workout aggressively.

Chris Jordan, director of exercise physiology at the Human Performance Institute in Orlando, says there’s “very good evidence” that high-intensity interval training provides “many of the fitness benefits of prolonged endurance training but in much less time.”

So check out Wilson’s web app – it keeps track of your time and which exercise you should be doing at a given moment. But be warned – if you have a fun, relaxed workout, you’re probably doing it wrong.

