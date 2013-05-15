This Web App Will Get You In Shape In 7 Minutes A Day

Dylan Love

“The Scientific 7-Minute Workout” appeared in the New York Times this Sunday, and now a developer named Will Wilson has turned it into a web app.

The workout has you doing a series of 12 exercises that will last just over seven minutes. The idea is to do the workout aggressively.

Chris Jordan, director of exercise physiology at the Human Performance Institute in Orlando, says there’s “very good evidence” that high-intensity interval training provides “many of the fitness benefits of prolonged endurance training but in much less time.”

So check out Wilson’s web app – it keeps track of your time and which exercise you should be doing at a given moment. But be warned – if you have a fun, relaxed workout, you’re probably doing it wrong.

It starts, simply enough, with jumping jacks.

Then find a wall to sit against.

Transition into some push-ups.

Then flip over for crunches.

Grab a chair and step way up onto it.

During squats, you're about halfway done.

Get back to that chair and do some tricep dips.

Then hold a plank position (which isn't nearly as relaxing as it might look).

Jog in place!

Start winding down with lunges.

Then do your standard push-ups again, this time adding rotations as you come out of each rep.

Finish it all off with a side plank.

Ever seen Colonel Sanders from the sky?

Click here to see the surreal sights of Google Earth >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.