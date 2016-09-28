This 7-minute workout is all you need to get in shape

This 7-minute workout is ideal if you have little time to exercise or don’t have access to a gym.

According a study published in the American College of Science and Medicine’s Health & Fitness Journal, the combination of aerobic and resistance training performed at a high-intensity can be extremely effective.

The study recommends performing each of the following exercises for 30 seconds for a total time of 7 minutes. Now if you do have time to spare, repeating the circuit three times will be even more effective.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.