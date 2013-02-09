7 Million iPhones And iPads Have Been Jailbroken This Week Using A New Hacking Tool

Multitasking on a jailbroken iPhone.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

This week, a team of developers called evasi0n released a tool that allows users to jailbreak the latest version of software for iPhones and iPads called iOS 6. It also marks the first time iPhone 5 and iPad Mini owners were able to jailbreak.So far, the tool has been used to hack about 7 million devices, likely making evasi0n’s tool the most popular jailbreak ever. That figure comes from a Forbes interview with Jay Freeman, who operates the alternative app store Cydia for jailbroken Apple devices.



Evasi0n’s popularity shows that there are a ton of iPhone and iPad owners out there who want to do more with their device than Apple allows. For example, jailbreakers can customise their devices with better controls for managing Wi-Fi and other basic settings, add widgets to their lock screen, and install apps that make it easier to tether their phone to their computer.

It also points out the benefit of non-Apple devices like those based on Android, which offers a ton of customisation options.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.