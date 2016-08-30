7 mental tricks to stop worrying about what other people think

Caring about what other people think of you is part of being a normal human being.

In fact, scientists in one study found that the reward center in people’s brains was active when they were told that someone approved their taste in music.

It’s only a problem when you’re consumed by worries about your reputation — when every decision about what to wear, who to hang out with, and even what career to pursue are based on the fear of looking stupid.

Unfortunately, this habit is hard to shake. To help you out, we consulted the Quora thread, “How can I stop worrying about what other people think?” and highlighted the most compelling responses.

Read on to embrace the full experience of being yourself.

