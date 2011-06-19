7 Life Lessons From The Very Wealthy

Money won’t buy happiness, but it will pay the salaries of a large research staff to study the problem.



Bill Vaughan

Please excuse the very wealthy for feeling a bit under siege lately.

Taxes for the top 2 per cent are very likely to go higher. Uncle Sam’s share of capital gains and dividend income might rise, and means-testing for Social Security and Medicare is probable. In the United States, the very rich hold most of that wealth in dollars, which are worth increasingly less. As income inequality has grown dramatically in the nation, the very wealthy are blamed for all manner of social ills.

Read the full story at the Washington Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.