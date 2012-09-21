7 Celebrities Who Inspired New Laws

It turns out the Jersey Shore‘s pint-size guidette is good for something.



A proposed New Jersey law — inspired by Snooki and her tanned brood from MTV — aims to protect towns from the perils of playing host to a reality TV show.

Snooki isn’t the first celebrity to inspire changes in local judicial systems. Here, a look at seven stars who have had an impact on the inner workings of government.

Snooki Nicknamed the 'Snookiville Law,' a New Jersey enactment, to be introduced Sept. 24, gives local officials more power over the filming of reality shows in their area. While having a television show shot in any town can initially be a boon for business, an ongoing series can often become more hassle than its worth. The proposed law would, for example, require production crews to pay for additional police needed for crowd control. Tim Tebow Not only did the knee-taking New York Jets quarterback popularise his own celebratory stance, but Tim Tebow also inspired South Carolina legislators to pass the Equal Access to Interscholastic Activities act in May 2012. Nicknamed the 'Tim Tebow law,' after the home-schooled football star, the legislation allows home-schoolers to participate in public school extracurricular activities they wouldn't otherwise have access to. Donda West In 2007, after having what was supposed to be routine cosmetic surgery, Kanye West's mum, Donda, was recuperating at home when she fell ill and died shortly after arriving at a hospital. West's family worked for two years to push a bill, which was ultimately signed into law in 2009, that requires plastic surgery patients in California to undergo a complete physical before any procedure. Britney Spears In 2008, a trip to the hospital for pop star Britney Spears cost taxpayers $24,000 as the star's ambulance required motorcycle, helicopter, and patrol car escorts because of rabid photographers trying to get a piece of the action. The incident inspired legislation, nicknamed the 'Britney law,' which requires photographers to remain at least 20 yards away, out of a so-called personal-safety bubble, or else forfeit all profits from the resulting pictures. Tom Cruise In 2005, Tom Cruise reportedly bought a $200,000 ultrasound machine to monitor the progress of his unborn child with Katie Holmes. The purchase drummed up juicy gossip, and also inspired doctors to push for a bill, dubbed the 'Tom Cruise law,' that would prevent those not in the medical profession from buying diagnostic ultrasound gadgets lest they unknowingly misuse the complicated technology. Sonny Bono Sonny Bono, who parlayed his successful musical career into a political one, was a congressman from 1995 to 1998. As such, he was one of the original 12 sponsors of the Copyright Term Extension Act, which extends copyright terms in the U.S. by 20 years. The bill was later named after Bono, who died in a skiing accident in 1998, nine months before the act became a law. Jackie Coogan Discovered in 1919 by Charlie Chaplin, child actor Jackie Coogan became an overnight sensation. But by his 21st birthday, Coogan's acting career was over, and he was left with none of the earnings he had worked so hard for because California law stated that a child's wages belonged solely to the parents. Coogan eventually sued his mother and manager, inspiring the 1939 Coogan Law, aimed to protect young actors from similar fates. Now check out... 22 TV Stars With Absurdly Large Paychecks >

