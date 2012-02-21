Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last night, European leaders announced a €130 billion bailout for Greece, with the aim of getting the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio down to 120% by 2020.Nomura has assembled 7 key points on the latest Greek bailout.



We summarize:

Greece has found another €325mn to cut.

The Troika will now have a significant presence on the ground in Greece to make sure reforms are happening.

An ‘escrow account’ — ensuring that all bailout money is prioritised for bondholders — will likely be established.

The nominal haircut has increased to 53.3%, and the coupon on those bonds will be well below market rates.

Profits from the Securities Markets Program will be given up to improve Greek debt sustainability.

Other profits from Greek bonds held by National Central Banks will be given up to help Greece’s debt sustainability.

A lowering of interest rates on all loans to Greece.

For more on some of the economic assumptions underpinning the whole deal, see here.

