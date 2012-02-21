Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Last night, European leaders announced a €130 billion bailout for Greece, with the aim of getting the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio down to 120% by 2020.Nomura has assembled 7 key points on the latest Greek bailout.
We summarize:
- Greece has found another €325mn to cut.
- The Troika will now have a significant presence on the ground in Greece to make sure reforms are happening.
- An ‘escrow account’ — ensuring that all bailout money is prioritised for bondholders — will likely be established.
- The nominal haircut has increased to 53.3%, and the coupon on those bonds will be well below market rates.
- Profits from the Securities Markets Program will be given up to improve Greek debt sustainability.
- Other profits from Greek bonds held by National Central Banks will be given up to help Greece’s debt sustainability.
- A lowering of interest rates on all loans to Greece.
For more on some of the economic assumptions underpinning the whole deal, see here.
