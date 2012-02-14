7 Jobs Where You Can Find Love

Photo: Flickr / Ianiv & Arieanna

Faced with the prospect of another Valentine’s Day alone?Maybe it’s time for a career change.



Work search site Careercast.com recently put out a list of seven jobs where you might meet a mate – which maybe isn’t as silly as it sounds.

For one thing, as the list notes, “What other daily event is there where you go the full nine yards to look good other than for work?”

A forthcoming academic study from a Stanford University researcher [PDF] finds work isn’t the most common way to meet a partner – that’s through friends and, increasingly, online. But the study does show that couples who met through work are among the least likely to break up within a year (6.3 per cent), behind only couples who met in grade school (5.2 per cent) or at church (1.4 per cent).

One thing that Careercast doesn’t mention, however, is what salaries come with these jobs. Not everybody considers frugality romantic, after all. (See Is Frugal Sexy? Men and Women Disagree.) So here are those seven positions, along with their median salaries from Salary.com…

Hotel guest services. OK, maybe you don’t need a big salary to meet a mate. Lots of people are travelling on business, many of them are single, and you’re in the perfect position to make their stay extra-nice. Median pay: $33,168. Bartender. “Bar tending will put your listening skills to the test and have you surrounded by plenty of single people trying to get your attention,” Careercast says. “At first, it will probably be because they want a drink.” But if they’re interesting after a few drinks and some conversation, there’s room for that to change. Median pay: $17,351, but that doesn’t include tips. Flight attendant. Another chance to woo business executives – who, let’s face it, are pretty much stuck with you for a few hours. And the pay’s not bad. Median salary: $55,654. Dance instructor. Close contact focused on just one person at a time? Check. Sexy activity? Check. Situation where you’re confident and the clients may be a little embarrassed and receptive to compliments and encouragement? Double check. Median pay: $34,306. Personal trainer. OK, some of these are starting to sound like porn cliches – next they’ll suggest a nurse, right? But Careercast makes good points. Not only will you see the same people week after week in a casual space, “the gym is a relaxed environment, so it’s not about getting dressed up and putting on your best face.” Median pay: $52,758. Sales specialist. This seems to be the iffiest job on the list. Unlike the others, you may not have a captive, social, or recurring audience. Your potential partners are probably just on a mission to buy something. Still, working where you’re paid to offer a winning smile and helpful service is more likely to attract attention than jobs in an office cubicle or stock room. In theory, anyway. Median pay: $34,167. Pharmaceutical representative. Combining sales with visits to a bunch of stressed-out (and well-paid) doctors sounds like it has potential. Careercast adds, “Since pharmaceutical reps are also known to bring lunch to doctor’s offices, it’s a good time to talk over tacos. Isn’t there an old adage that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach?” Median pay: $60,129.

OK, you probably aren’t going to change your career just to find love. But hopefully we’ve just widened your dating pool a bit, and you have an idea of what your new potential partner makes. Just don’t get in too big a hurry – check out 3 Things You’d Better Know Before You Live Together.

This post originally appeared on Money Talks News.

Now see 7 money tips for couples starting a family >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.