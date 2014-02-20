The Tech Job Market Is So Insane Right Now This Guy Got 7 Job Offers From An Anonymous Post On Secret

YesGraph Ivan Kirigin is not unemployed.

The job market is so overheated in Silicon Valley right now that a post on Secret, the mobile app for anonymous gossip and confessions, drew six job offers almost immediately.

Ivan Kirigin, founder of YesGraph, a recruiting referral tool, tried an experiment on Secret, the anonymous gossip app: He pretended to be a mobile engineer with experience in iOS and design on Secret, and posted that he was looking to leave his startup.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based developer got recruiting messages or suggestions from six different companies and one anonymous startup. The companies included Secret itself, Tumblr and Flickr.

Turns out that tech companies are so desperate for staff who can create and design mobile apps for iPhones that they will hire people sight unseen, name unseen and resume unseen. Kirigin says:

I shouldn’t have been surprised. The app works along a social graph showing posts from friends and friends of friends. That means people seeing the post knew there was potentially a 1st or 2nd degree connection to the mythical candidate. That adds to the signal. There are a few other gems in the brief description. A mix of talent in engineering and design is rare. Startup experience is a huge plus when you want to filter for productivity. Here is an outwardly passive but secretly active candidate, which is an good recruiting target. Mobile talent is in incredibly high demand because there is a race among startups and large companies alike to capture the space.

Here’s that Secret thread in full, which we saw first on Hckrnews:

