7 Insanely Useful Ways To Search Twitter For Marketing

John Jantsch
binoculars search 4x3

Photo: www.flickr.com

Note: This article was originally published on OPEN Forum.

As a marketing tool Twitter gets much more interesting and useful when you can filter out 99% of the junk that doesn’t apply to your objectives and focus on the stuff that matters.

The basic search.twitter.com functionality is fine for searching things that are being said about your search terms. The advanced search function offers more ways to slice and dice the stream, but still leaves some room for improvement as it only searches what’s being said and where. From a marketing standpoint who is saying it might be more useful.

Now that the search engines are all pretty geeked up over real time search you can create some very powerful searches and alerts combining Google and Twitter.

Click here to see 7 useful ways to use Twitter search →

Target by occupation

Target by bio

Target by location

New sign ups

Keep up on your industry

Competitive eavesdropping

Trending photos

Don't miss...

The 10 Social Media Metrics Your Company Should Monitor >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.