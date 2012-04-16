rumour: Apple Will Release A $300 iPad Mini This Fall

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

Apple is preparing the rumoured 7.85-inch iPad Mini for a third quarter launch this year, according to the Chinese site NetEase.Kotaku was the first to pick up the report.



NetEase says the iPad Mini will cost either $249 or $299 as a way to combat the upcoming wave of Windows 8 tablets. (Windows 8 also launches this fall).

The report says Apple is preparing an initial shipment of 6 million units for the launch.

Click here for some concept images of what the iPad Mini may look like.

