You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous iPad Mini Concept Design

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

It seems more an more likely Apple is leaning towards releasing a smaller version of the iPad.In fact, Apple evangelist John Gruber says he knows the company has an iPad prototype with a 7.85-inch display.



The question is whether or not Apple decides to pull the trigger and launch the device.

If it does happen, it’ll probably be another year or so before the “iPad Mini” launches. In the meantime, designer Federico Ciccarese put together a few concept images of what a 7.85-inch iPad would look like. He also included the current 9.7-inch iPad and 3.5-inch iPhone to give you an idea how the rumoured device will measure up.

