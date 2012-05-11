REPORT: Apple Will Sell A Smaller iPad For $200-$250 This Fall

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

Apple has plans to release a smaller, 7-inch version of the iPad this October for $200 to $250, reports Rene Ritchie of iMore.Ritchie has had a great record with Apple rumours so far, so this report seems pretty accurate to us.



Head over to iMore for more details on the 7-inch iPad >

There’s no word on the exact dimensions of the smaller iPad, but its display is widely rumoured to measure 7.85 inches. (That comes from John Gruber, who said a few weeks ago he knows Apple has a smaller iPad in the works.)

As we’ve seen with devices like the Kindle Fire, people go nuts over cheaper tablets. A smaller iPad at $200 could easily crush the competition.

Click here for some cool mockup photos of the 7-inch iPad.

And for all the rumours about the iPad Mini, watch our quick 60-second video explainer below:

