REPORT: Apple's Readying A 7 Inch iPad To Protect Its Tablet Lead

Apple is preparing to release a 7″ version of the iPad, possibly before the end of the year, according to a new report emanating from Taiwan, picked up by PC World.



Why would Apple manufacture a second, smaller iPad?

It would be lighter. The iPad is surprisingly heavy, especially compared to the Kindle. A 7″ version would be a little bit light, a little bit easier to hold.

It would be cheaper. Apple could shave a hundred dollars or so off the price. If any competitors come out with tablets and try to cut the price, Apple would have a response.

If it maintains the same screen ratio size, it shouldn’t burn developers. Developers should be able to sell their apps on this smaller iPad, iPhone, original iPad, etc.

Apple wants to own the market. The iPad is the only tablet on the market that matters right now. Others are prepping to come into the market. If Apple can offer more options, it can continue owning the market.

This is not the first time we’re hearing about a 7″ iPad. Previously, Jeremy Horowitz at iLounge reported a 7″ iPad was due by year end.

See Also: The Truth About The iPad, Day 100

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.