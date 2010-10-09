7" iPad Already Done -- Just A Question Of Whether Or Not Apple Wants To Release It

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple has already made a 7″ iPad, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to manufacture and sell it.Jim Dalrymple at The Loop reports Apple made a 7″ iPad right along side its 9.7″ iPad.



For some reason Steve Jobs decided bigger was better, and the 7″ iPad was shelved.

Apple could release a 7″ iPad if it wanted, but Dalrymple reasons, “The iPad is the one of the best selling devices in history. Why would Apple need to release a smaller version to compete in a market it owns. It doesn’t.”

Via: Daring Fireball

