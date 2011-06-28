rumour: HP Will Also Have A 7-Inch TouchPad Next Month

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

HP is launching the 10-inch TouchPad this Friday, but there are already leaked plans for 7-inch version of the tablet later that could launch later this summer.The report comes from a tip on Taiwan Economic News which says HP’s manufacturers are preparing to ship 7-inch TouchPads in August.



The tipster didn’t have any details beyond that though, but if HP is planning a 7-inch version of the TouchPad, we imagine it will run Palm’s WebOS 3.0, just like the 10-inch.

The 10-inch TouchPad arrives July 1 for $499.99 (16 GB) or $599.99 (32 GB) Wi-Fi models.

