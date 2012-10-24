7 Jobs For Multitaskers That Are In Demand Right Now

Multitasking has gotten a bad rap recently—more than one study has shown it makes you less efficient and, well, stupider. (As someone once said, “Multitasking means screwing up several things at once.”)



And yet, many jobs seem to require multitasking skills. So what gives?

It could come down to the definition. “Humans don’t really multitask,” says Eyal Ophir, the primary researcher on Stanford’s multitasking study. “We task-switch. We just switch very quickly between tasks, and it feels like we’re multitasking.”

As such, being a master multitasker isn’t about talking on the phone, updating a spreadsheet and listening to music all at the same time—a sure recipe for sloppy work. It’s about being able to efficiently transition from project to project. And that hyper-organised form of time management is a prized asset in many industries.

If you enjoy juggling many balls and switching between multiple projects in the blink of an eye (no hours of deep contemplation for you), check out these top seven career options:

1. Event Planner

Whether you’re coordinating a custom-designed wedding or planning a major industry conference, event planners keep track of a million little details. From the colour of the napkins to the size of the clean-up crew, you’ve got your eye on every project.

Average Salary: $27,000 – $77,000

Job Outlook: 44 per cent (much faster than average)

2. Chief Listening Officer

As a CLO, you monitor what’s being said about your company by keeping your ear to the digital ground. And because there’s a lot of ground to cover—including social media sites, web forums, blog comments and online reviews—you must be skilled at deftly jumping between platforms. Your fast-paced responses help fix complaints, issues and misinformation.

Average Salary: $31,000 – $95,000

Job Outlook: 21 per cent (faster than average)

3. Administrative Assistant

Admin assistants are organizational powerhouses. To keep your company running smoothly, you must efficiently handle the myriad of administrative tasks that come flying across your desk.

Average Salary: $29,000 – $67,000

Job Outlook: 12 per cent (about average)

4. Television Producer

TV producers must be comfortable having their hands in a whole lot of pies. Over the course of a single project, you may be involved with a TV show’s initial development, casting, shooting, wrapping and everything in between.

Average Salary: $68,000

Job Outlook: 11 per cent (about average)

5. Construction Manager

To keep construction projects on schedule and under budget, you must wear many hats (and not just the big plastic ones). Whether you’re directing teams on the ground, presenting plans at a city council meeting or juggling supply logistics, you’re adept at shifting between roles to get your project done.

Average Salary: $50,000 – $150,000

Job Outlook: 17 per cent (about average)

6. Middle School Teacher

Keeping a classroom full of seventh graders engaged with algebra is a multitasking achievement all on its own—and that’s just the beginning for middle school teachers. Seamlessly switching between lessons, parent/teacher meetings and administrative duties means you have a full slate of tasks.

Average Salary: $35,000 – $81,000

Job Outlook: 17 per cent (about average)

7. Nurse

Caring for multiple patients, speaking with families and filling out paperwork keeps nurses constantly moving from role to role—caregiver, educator, administrator and team player.

Average Salary: $44,000 – $95,000

Job Outlook: 26 per cent (faster than average)

Beyond this bunch, many non-traditional jobs—like freelancers, slashers and startup employees—also rely heavily on multitasking skills.

Salary and job outlook data from the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics.

