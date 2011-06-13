7 Huge Questions That Every Investor Must Answer

In his latest weekly “Action Calendar”, JPMorgan’s Adam Crisafulli poses 7 big questions for investors.

We wanted to present them, and everyone should probably try answering them:

  • What will happen w/the second bailouts for Greece/Ireland?
  • How will markets fare post QEII?
  • How will the June 22 Fed meeting play out?  Will there be QE3?
  • Can Washington strike a deal on the debt ceiling and budget?
  • How will the “Arab Spring” play out?
  • Can corporate margins sustain their current robust levels heading into the back half of the year?
  • Will eco growth pick up after a sluggish Q1/2? 

