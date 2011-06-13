7 Huge Questions That Every Investor Must Answer

In his latest weekly “Action Calendar”, JPMorgan’s Adam Crisafulli poses 7 big questions for investors.



We wanted to present them, and everyone should probably try answering them:

What will happen w/the second bailouts for Greece/Ireland?

How will markets fare post QEII?

How will the June 22 Fed meeting play out? Will there be QE3?

Can Washington strike a deal on the debt ceiling and budget?

How will the “Arab Spring” play out?

Can corporate margins sustain their current robust levels heading into the back half of the year?

Will eco growth pick up after a sluggish Q1/2?

Put your answers in the comments.

