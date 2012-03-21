7 Harvard Business School Students With Experience At Goldman Sachs Respond To Greg Smith's Letter

This is the view of one guy, working in one division, covering one type of product, speaking to one client type in one of Goldman's 46 or so offices around the world. I am pretty sure most people are aware that Goldman is much more than this one division, one product and one client type, so to take this view and apply it over every business line that Goldman has should raise some eyebrows. I think some people get carried away into thinking that investment banks should be some sort of social enterprises. Inherently, they are not. Surely by virtue of the fact that what keeps them going is the existence of capital markets should scream out capitalism (sorry for the pun). And so, just as any consumer goods firm seeks out the next big opportunity, be it in packaging, product type or client base, so do employees of Goldman seek out big opportunities or so called elephant trades. It is not uncommon for a retail company to provide discounts and other incentives when a new product is introduced or when it needs to get previous season's items off its inventory. Getting rid of these 'axes' allow for these companies to create and introduce new products to helps to maintain their competitive advantage. Sure, a financial product is not a tangible physical asset, however, this process does not differ much to what other industries do. Do you not think that a firm in the services industry does not know that it is only worth its clients' patronage and ultimately trust? Goldman has no physical product that can be seen and felt to see its benefits. All they have, and hopefully, even the least smartest of them all can recognise this, is their relationships, reputation and maybe smarts. With these three being the driver of their long term value, how could this not be at the top of their minds when thinking about their business? It really is absurd to think it would be otherwise.

Source: The Harbus