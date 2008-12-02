7 Gift Cards To Avoid

Don’t give ’em and if you can swing it, don’t get ’em.
Forbes:
- H&M …the store’s gift cards do not expire, if they’re not used within 24 consecutive months, a $2.10 service fee is charged every month thereafter that the gift card remains unused.
- Wal-Mart …the card is only valid on Walmart.com and cannot be used in stores in person.
- American Express …if the recipient decides to hold the card and wait to make an extra-special purchase, a $2 monthly fee is charged starting a year after the card is issued.
- Visa …Visa gift cards expire after two years of being issued and a monthly administrative fee of $2.50 is charged starting six months after the activation date.
- MasterCard….the HSBC MasterCard, for example, expires after 24 months and there is a $10 administrative fee to close the account and retrieve the remaining balance. After a year of being issued, there is a monthly $2.50 fee, and for individual cards purchased there is an issuance fee of $4.95 for loads between $25 and $200, and $6.95 for loads between $201 and $500.
- Circuit City …bankruptcy anyone?
- Sharper Image ….again, bankruptcy, anyone?
