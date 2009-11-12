7 Games EA Should Bring To Facebook

When Electronic Arts (ERTS) bought Playfish for ~$400 million, the CEO of Playfish’s biggest rival, Zynga’s Mark Pincus, told us:



“Congrats to [Playfish cofounder] Sebastien [de Halleux] and team at Playfish. Their hard work, vision and customer focus really paid off.”

“We can now all look forward to playing more of EA’s famous properties on social networks.”

Here’s what he means >



The Sims The Sims needs no introduction. It's the best selling PC franchise in history. It's also a game about collecting and showing off thousands of virtual goods. That's a great oppurtunity to offer unique items for sale with real money so players can build and furnish houses to their heart's content. They can then invite their Facebook friends to come over and hang out online. SimCity SimCity has great universal appeal and it's a great brand. Build cities that you control every aspect of will engage players for days. There's also a virtual currency in the game that can be supplemented with real cash to buy upgrades like better schools, hospitals, police stations, or theme parks. Again, like the Sims, the focus should be about being able to show off and visit each other's cities. Hasbro games In 2007 Hasbro and Electronic Arts agreed to poke each other's game portfolio. Electronic Arts has a version of Scrabble on Facebook but it should also bring childhood favourites like Monopoly, Battleship, Candy Land, or Clue to Facebook and MySpace. These board games were played on family night and in social gatherings. In 2009 they should be on social networks for people to enjoy and for the massive pageviews, ad impressions, these games can churn through. Need For Speed Need For Speed is a popular racing game that pits players' fixed up rides against each other. EA could charge Facebook gamers for upgrades like better engines, turbo, custom paint. Gamers could challenge their friends and race for title to the vehicles. The amount of tinkering involved can get gear heads excited. The key is to be able to show off these cars on profile pages. Sports franchises Forget the bone crunching tackles or detailed graphics Madden NFL games have on video game consoles. Why is this brand not used for a fantasy football league on Facebook or MySpace already? Why isn't FIFA a fantasy league game either? Getting your friends together to set up leagues adds a whole other level of enjoying the sports in real life. Rock Band Rock Band sales has been great. An online version can also work. Invite your friends to start bands and play a mini version online. It's also a great way to sell digial copies of songs and get people to talk about music. Let people record their performances and post it on each other's walls. Ultima Online Ultima Online is the original grand daddy of massive multiplayer role playing games. And it's time Facebook has a MMOG. The low-end graphics and the storylines makes it perfect to port over. People can gather their friends together to explore realms and buy weapons and armour upgrades to fight dragons. Someone get this done already? Here's why EA better be careful who it lets advertise on its games… Busted! 'Verified' Facebook App Caught Scamming Users

