You’re busy—believe me, I understand. You want to make the most of your time off, and that means speeding up mundane activities. These gadgets can help.



7 Gadgets That Speed Up Tasks You Have No Patience For





7 Gadgets That Speed Up Tasks You Have No Patience For

Lighting a charcoal grill is a pain in the arse–pure and simple. A chimney works well, but this hot air starter works faster (60 seconds to be exact). The device doesn't use lighter fluid, instead it heats up air to 1,290 degrees Fahrenheit. If 60 seconds isn't fast enough for you, there are other, considerably more dangerous alternatives. [Hammacher via Link]

title=”7 Gadgets That Speed Up Tasks You Have No Patience For”

Nobody wants to wait for a bottle of wine or beer to chill properly, which is why gadgets exist to expedite the process. The Cooper Cooler claims to chill beverages 90 times faster than a refrigerator. That means a bottle of room temperature white wine will chill to 43 degrees in less than six minutes. A bottle of beer or soda will be ice cold inside a minute. [Wine Enthusiast]

title=”7 Gadgets That Speed Up Tasks You Have No Patience For”

content=”

If you don't like waiting for programs to load enough to drop tens of thousands of dollars on a SSD, look no further than Fusion-io's ioDrive Duo. It's the fastest storage drive on the planet with insane 1.5GB per second sustained read speeds and 1.4GB per second sustained write speeds. [Fusion-io via Link]

title=”7 Gadgets That Speed Up Tasks You Have No Patience For”

content=”

Dead batteries aren't something you want to mess around with when you really need a flashlight. The 5.11 Tactical series UC3.400 LED can shine at a super-bright 90 lumens for 90 minutes on a charge that only takes 90 seconds. [5.11 Tactical via Link]

title=”7 Gadgets That Speed Up Tasks You Have No Patience For”

content=”

Manually loading pictures and video to your desktop and/or various social networking sites is a waste of time. Eye-Fi's line of wireless SD cards cut out the middleman by automatically delivering media to the computers and websites you specify over a Wi-Fi connection. [Eye-Fi]

title=”7 Gadgets That Speed Up Tasks You Have No Patience For”

content=”

The Taipei 101 skyscraper has 101 floors above ground and 5 floors below. Needless to say, you are going to need a pretty fast elevator in order to avoid standing in a cramped space for an extended period of time. It just so happens that the Taipei 101 has the world's fastest elevator–capable of travelling between floors at 37.7 mph. Hit the following link to see just how fast that really is. [Link]

title=”7 Gadgets That Speed Up Tasks You Have No Patience For”

content=”

Even if you could satisfy a woman, chances are it would take considerably more time and physical effort than you are able to spend. Fortunately, Suart Meloy has himself a real-life orgasmitron. The implant is attached to the nerves in your spine responsible for sexual pleasure. Simply clicking on a remote control should result in near instant orgasms for both men and women. [io9 via Link]

