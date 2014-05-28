7 Fun Facts About The Clintons From Hillary's Old Books

AP Bill and Hillary Clinton visiting Waikiki in 1993.

Hillary Clinton released an excerpt of her upcoming memoir “Hard Choices” Tuesday, but the sneak preview didn’t contain any particularly exciting details about her life. To tide you over before the official release of Clinton’s book June 10, Business Insider dug through some of her earlier works to find some fun facts you might not know about Hillary, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their cat.

Clinton previously authored two bestsellers; the memoir “Living History” and her treatise on childcare “It Takes a Village.” However, Clinton also wrote two lesser known tomes, “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy: Kids’ Letters to the First Pets” and “An Invitation To The White House : At Home With History,” a book about renovations and events she presided over at the presidential residence. These two books are chock full of fun facts about the Clintons.

1) Bill Clinton enjoyed giving late night White House tours.

Bill Clinton got in hot water for allowing guests who donated large sums of money to the Democratic National Committee to stay overnight in the Lincoln Bedroom. However, the presidential accommodations weren’t the only perk offered to these White House guests. According to Hillary, the Clintons’ “personal” visitors were often treated to late night tours hosted by the president.

“One of our greatest joys is sharing the experience of living in the White House with our family, friends, and supporters. They come not as official visitors, but as personal guests to our home,” she wrote. “The President has been known to give tours of the house as late as 2 a.m.”

ClintonLibrary.gov Bill Clinton and Socks in 1993.

2) The Clintons were responsible for one of the first online cat memes.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were internet pioneers and even played a role in a prehistoric cat meme.

In his foreword to “An Invitation to the White House,” historian Carl Anthony noted the Clintons were the first to have White House events “cybercast” online. The first White House website was also launched during the Clinton Administration and, in “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy,” Hillary described how that page made the First Cat one of the internet’s first feline celebrities.

“Socks is only the fourth cat to live here since Franklin Roosevelt took office in 1933, so he became something of an international celebrity,” explained Clinton. “He has been immortalised in poems, commemorated on postage stamps in a foreign country, and has even become a well-known figure on the Internet, where his cartoon persona takes children on cybertours of the White House.”

3) James Carville called his mum “Miss Nippy.”

“An Invitation To The White House” included an anecdote about an engagement party held at the White House for Clinton confidante James Carville and his future wife Mary Matalin. Clinton wrote that the “entire Carville clan came up from Louisiana” for the party including the strategist’s mother whom Clinton noted “he fondly calls ‘Miss Nippy.'”

4) A Few Of Hillary’s Favourite Things

Anthony said he talked with Hillary Clinton about her predecessors when she became First Lady in 1993. According to Anthony, she described Dolley Madison as a “particular favourite.” He quoted Clinton praising Madison for her diplomatic abilities.

“Not only a wonderful hostess, but a very skilled diplomat with a tremendous political ear, who could bring people together, have them work together, and then send them out feeling that they were charged with a mission,” Clinton said.

“An Invitation To The White House” also revealed Clinton’s favourite dish prepared by former presidential pastry chef Roland Mesnier — mocha mousse cake.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately for me, he also happens to make one of my very favourite desserts in the world, mocha mousse cake,” Clinton wrote of Mesnier. “When it appears, and then quickly disappears, I’ll call Roland laughing and pleading, ‘Please don’t ever do it again!'”

5) The Clintons kept their cat on a leash.

In “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy,” Clinton revealed that, despite Socks’ celebrity status, the First Cat and First Dog were not afforded Secret Service protection. Because of this, Clinton said Socks was kept on a leash in the White House gardens.

“The White House grounds are too big for a cat to roam around by himself,” explained Clinton. “Because he could easily slip through the iron fence into the traffic and crowds, he prowls the South Lawn on a long leash.”

6) Bill Clinton had a special saxophone jam session room.

Hillary Clinton had special music room built so Bill Clinton could rock out. According to “An Invitation To The White House,” the room, which was decorated with music memorabilia was a “Christmas surprise” for Bill. The White House Museum website has pictures and further detail on the presidential music room, which was apparently Jack Ford’s bedroom during his father’s administration when it was adorned with excellent 70’s-style tapestries.

7) The Clintons like cosplay.

In addition to all the stories about the presidential residence, “An Invitation To The White House” contains some incredible Clinton family photos. Based on several of these pictures, the Clintons apparently enjoy wearing costumes. The book included pictures of Bill in 50’s-themed gear for Chelsea Clinton’s 14th birthday party, Bill and Hillary dressed as James and Dolley Madison in 1993, and the first couple in cowboy clothes for Hillary’s 1995 birthday bash. Those photos are copyrighted, but you can check them out here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.