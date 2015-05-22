7 fruits and vegetables to throw on your barbecue grill

It’s not really grilling season in Australia but who cares.

This weekend, load your grill with juicy steaks and burgers, but don’t forget to save room for fruits and vegetables.

Not only are they a great way to throw the vegetarians at your party a, um… bone, they taste great, they add colour to your table, and they pair beautifully with summer wines and ales.

Here, seven farmers’ market finds to toss on the grill.

Peaches

The great thing about grilled peaches is that when you pick up a bite with some chicken or steak, you get an almost chutney-like effect. You can also serve them for a dessert, as Bobby Flay suggests with his Grilled Peaches with Cinnamon Sugar Butter recipe.

Avocados

When life gives you avocados, grill them. Food52’s Grilled Avocado with Cherry Tomatoes and Herbs recipe adds char marks to avocados and lemons (yes, you can grill lemons, too), earning you the grill master title.

Watermelon

Sweet, refreshing, and adored by many, watermelon is a weekend barbecue staple. The heat of the grill intensifies the sweetness of the juicy fruit, which can be served straight off the grill or in a salad.

Pineapple

Pineapples belong on grills just as much as they belong in blenders. Simply cut the fruit into rings, toss them on the grill, and ready a serving plate. You can also add vanilla ice cream and rum sauce à la this recipe.

Zucchini and Squash

These two veggies go together like Batman and Robin. Try them kebab-style or simply grilled with a little flaky salt and a drizzle of good olive oil. And every chef loves a side dish that cooks up in minutes.

Portobello Mushrooms

It’s time for portobello mushroom burgers to get the respect they deserve. Their meaty texture makes them a perfect substitute for hamburgers, and their flavour is enjoyed by both carnivores and herbivores. For an extra kick, try balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms.

