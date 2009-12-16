7 Free Real Time Web Tools For Publishers

The real time web gives Internet users information on what is happening right now for any respective subject matter.



This fresh content that is out there can be used to add value to any website or blog.

With this in mind, many companies have took this real time data which is out there to create free tools for webmasters and web developers.

In addition to adding value, these tools can make websites more sticky. In this article, we have outlined 7 of these free tools.



Twitter offers an easy to use widget which can easily be implemented into websites. The search widget allows webmasters to select a keyword, title, width, height, along with several additional customisation options. There is Twitter branding at the bottom of the widget which goes onto your site – however this is a very simple way to get real time data on your website or blog. It is very easy to customise, and the results load quickly and seamlessly inside the widget. So, if you have a website about Golf, you can have a stream of content which gets updated anytime someone mentions Golf on Twitter.



Tweetcloud offers a widget showing you what other keywords are being used along side a given keyword. So, if you use the widget for the keyword basketball, you’ll see the other keywords in the real time web right now that are being used along side the term basketball. This easy to implement widget will have Tweet cloud branding on it but its an easy way to show your users associated keywords for a particular keyword that are being mentioned right now on the real time web. If you go to the Tweetcloud http://tweetcloud.com homepage, you can search for a keyword, to get a sense for the way the technology works.



TwitterFeed helps to feed your blog to Twitter. So, if you have a blog, you’ll want to get your blog linked to on Twitter as it can help drive more traffic to your blog. Reember, once you are on Twitter, your blog links will show up in Twitter’s search engine which can help to promote your blog. Also, TwitterFeed makes the process extremely easy and smooth so that you don’t have to spend a lot of time uploading a link to each new blog post that you author. All bloggers and article writers should take advantage of this free tool.



Tweetmeme offers webmasters and bloggers a simple javascript function which shows visitors how popular a given blog post or article is. So, if you display the Tweetmeme widget after each of your blog posts, your users will instantly see how many times this blog post has been shared on the real time web. The Tweetmeme widget also makes it extremely easy for your readers to share the article on the real time web.



Twitter RSS. RSS feeds are an easy way to display content on your website. Twitter offers a constantly updating RSS feed of each Twitter user name. So, if you plug in the RSS url into an RSS reader, you can display the timeline of any Twitter user on your site.



Here is the URL to use for the RSS feed.



Simply swap out the text user name, with the Twitter user name that you’d like to stream on your site. Of course, you can use this for your Twitter user name or another popular Twitter user in your industry. Once you have this RSS feed, you can alter it anyway you’d like to display the RSS feed on your site



Twitscoop allows you to display the current hot trends on your site. The Twitterscoop widget will update with the Hot Trends going on right now on the real time web. You can customise width and height but there is some Twitscoop branding at the bottom of the widget. The great thing about the widget is that it updates on its own – so website visitors will always know what is going on right now without any work or input needed from the site owner.

And then there’s my company, Sency*, which offers two easy-to-implement widgets. The content widget works similar to Twitter’s in that it brings real time content to a website or blog for any given keyword. The content widget is private labelled, so that there is no Sency text above or below the widget. There are also several customisation options such as the ability to display the source of the real time content. Sency has also created a popular links widget http://sency.com/linksfeed.php which will bring webmasters today’s most popular links for any given keyword. So, if you have a blog about cars, this Sency widget will automatically update with Today’s most popular links which include the keyword cars. This easy to use widget can be a great way to inform your website visitors about which links are the hottest, right now.

This article was written by Evan Britton, founder of Sency

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.