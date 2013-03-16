7 Rap Songs That Have Hidden Financial Lessons

Lesson from: Common, Chapter 13 (Rich Man vs. Poor Man)'

While his peers brag about the G's they're stacking up, this rapper tells audiences on his 1994 album, 'Resurrection,' 'Call me doberman 'cause I'm a pincher of pennies.'

According to Richard E. Reyes, a CFP professional and president of Wealth and Business Planning Group LLC in Maitland, Fla., the way to escape the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck is keep your bills minimal, and, 'Try always to pay yourself first.' To do that, Reyes recommends saving 10 per cent of your income in an emergency account until you have at least three to six months' of living expenses stockpiled, preferably more. If you can't save 10 per cent at first, that's OK.

'Slowly but surely, we'll work our way up, but just start at something,' he says. 'Get used to having to do without that money.'