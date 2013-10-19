7 Fake Buzzfeed Headlines That Will Make You Feel Like A Bad Person For Laughing

Nicholas Carlson

Buzzfeed is a $200 million new media company built on clever listicles with shareable headlines such as “
21 Times “The Simpsons” Bizarrely Predicted The Future” and “This Dad Taking Selfies With His Newborn Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today.

For some reason, people on Twitter decided to tease Buzzfeed today by writing headlines for a hypothetical site called Dark Buzzfeed. They’re tweeting the headlines with the hashtag #DarkBuzzfeed.

Here are some:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

buzzfeed sai-us