7 Fake Buzzfeed Headlines That Will Make You Feel Like A Bad Person For Laughing

Buzzfeed is a $200 million new media company built on clever listicles with shareable headlines such as “

21 Times “The Simpsons” Bizarrely Predicted The Future” and “This Dad Taking Selfies With His Newborn Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today.“

For some reason, people on Twitter decided to tease Buzzfeed today by writing headlines for a hypothetical site called Dark Buzzfeed. They’re tweeting the headlines with the hashtag #DarkBuzzfeed.

Here are some:

15 Adorable Puppies Who Were Put Down Because No One Adopted Them From The Pound #DarkBuzzFeed

— Paul Marbach (@fastfrwrd) October 18, 2013

8 Signs It’s Terminal #DarkBuzzFeed

— Jason Sweeten (@jason_sweeten) October 18, 2013

50 Amber Alerts You May Have Missed in the Last Month #DarkBuzzFeed

— Melanie Broder (@melbroder) October 18, 2013

15 Ways Zach Morris Would Have Reacted To Your Unplanned Pregnancy #DarkBuzzFeed

— Alyssa Wolff (@alyssawolff) October 18, 2013

15 Ways to Co-opt and Cutesify Your Ethnic Identity for a Listicle #DarkBuzzfeed

— Nitasha Tiku (@nitashatiku) October 18, 2013

Seventeen Ways You Caused Your Parents’ Divorce #darkbuzzfeed

— Lauren Bans (@LaurenBans) October 18, 2013

25 Great Writers Who Only Get To Write Listicles #DarkBuzzfeed

— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) October 18, 2013

