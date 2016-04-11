We tried a new Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich clone to see how it compared to the real thing

Convenience store food: the last resort of late — night eating.

While some chains have gained cult followings, most are — rightfully so, I wager — derided for their dubious culinary offerings.

But most, like 7-Eleven, keep trying. The well-known convenience chain recently released a chicken sandwich that is suspiciously similar to Chick-fil-A’s classic sandwich.

I’ve never been one for convenience store dining myself.

But I became curious: could it be anywhere near Chick-fil-A’s virtually unrivalled sandwich? With a similar price point, it’s not completely outside the realm of reason.

I decided to try it and see for myself if this Chick-fil-A clone can hack it.

Let's go through a quick refresher of Chick-fil-A's delectable chicken sandwich. Hollis Johnson The classic Chick-fil-A sandwich is something we know and love: the benchmark of chicken sandwiches. Hollis Johnson The sandwich consists simply of a fried chicken breast fillet and tart pickles embraced by a toasted, buttered bun. Hollis Johnson The chicken is juicy and thick -- although the breading isn't all that crispy, it's a small price to pay. And Chick-fil-A is rather transparent with its cooking and prep process, so the quality of ingredients is decent. Hollis Johnson Obviously 7-Eleven is coming into this as the underdog. All Chick-fil-A does is chicken, and it does it well. Hollis Johnson The 7-Eleven sandwich looks surprisingly similar, with a simple yellow bun -- albeit not toasted -- and a breaded chicken breast peeking out from beneath. Hollis Johnson The bun feels spongy and gives very easily. Not the end of the world, but Chick-fil-A's bun feels more substantial and real. Hollis Johnson The chicken has a soft breading, similar to Chick-fil-A's, yet it clearly lacks the seasoning. The 'signature' mustard sauce is spottily plopped on the chicken. Hollis Johnson The pickles are small, and somewhat sweet compared to CFA's. They're closer to bread and butter pickles than truly tart pickles. Hollis Johnson So, how does it taste? It tastes exactly as one would expect. The chicken is most likely formed in some way; however, admittedly, it is juicy. The sauce adds a slightly sweet and tangy taste -- in fact, the whole sandwich leans a tad sweet without the more complex seasoning of Chick-fil-A's. Chick-fil-A still comes out on top, unsurprisingly. Hollis Johnson That being said, one gets what one pays for -- 7-Eleven's sandwich is a cheap, quick bite at $1.99. As far as convenience store food goes, it could be much worse. Hollis Johnson

