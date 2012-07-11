7-11 Is Celebrating Its 85th Birthday With Free Slurpees Today

Photo: Flickr via avlxyz

Independence Day may have come and gone, but there’s nothing more American than sucking down a Slurpee for free.7-Eleven is ringing in its 85th birthday by offering free Slurpees at more than 9,000 locations Wednesday (Find your local store here.)



Before any fans of Michael Bloomberg’s proposed soda ban start making pickets, it’s worth noting that today’s freebies are a slim 7.11 ounces––about eight times smaller than the chain’s popular line of Big Gulp drinks, which max out at a gallon.

The company’s also pushing its new line of sugar-free “Lite” Slurpees, which it released right before Memorial Day.

For a business that’s expanded to more than 46,000 stores worldwide, 7-Eleven’s roots are pretty modest. It started in the summer of 1927 with one Southland Ice Company employee peddling bread, milk and eggs on an ice dock in a Dallas.

Company CEO Joe DePinto said in a statement they expect to dole out 7 million free Slurpees this year, beating last year’s tally by 2 million.

The promotion appropriately runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

